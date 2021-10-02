Brokerages Anticipate Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) to Post $0.93 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) will post earnings of $0.93 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Horizon Therapeutics Public’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.88. Horizon Therapeutics Public posted earnings per share of $1.74 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 46.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public will report full-year earnings of $4.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.55 to $4.71. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $6.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.82 to $6.39. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Horizon Therapeutics Public.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $832.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.69 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 27.41%. Horizon Therapeutics Public’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HZNP shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $103.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Citigroup raised their price target on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Horizon Therapeutics Public presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.73.

Shares of HZNP opened at $109.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.55. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a fifty-two week low of $66.41 and a fifty-two week high of $112.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $106.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.97. The firm has a market cap of $24.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.83, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.08.

In related news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.30, for a total value of $5,515,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Barry Moze sold 35,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.54, for a total transaction of $3,245,933.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 220,282 shares of company stock worth $23,240,650 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 90.1% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the second quarter worth about $54,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 62.8% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 583 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 87.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Company Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

