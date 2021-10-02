Brokerages Anticipate Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Will Announce Earnings of $6.87 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $6.87 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Nucor’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $6.44 and the highest is $7.39. Nucor posted earnings per share of $0.63 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 990.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nucor will report full-year earnings of $21.19 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $20.50 to $22.88. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $12.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.00 to $16.22. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Nucor.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.23. Nucor had a return on equity of 26.26% and a net margin of 11.70%. The business had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NUE shares. Argus lifted their target price on Nucor from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nucor in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Nucor from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Nucor in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Nucor in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nucor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.38.

In related news, CFO James D. Frias sold 5,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total value of $554,269.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 313,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,282,392.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.40, for a total transaction of $437,109.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 139,814 shares of company stock valued at $15,115,839 in the last quarter. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 123.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 674,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,337,000 after acquiring an additional 371,876 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 56,894 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,561,000 after acquiring an additional 17,238 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 306,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,605,000 after acquiring an additional 69,222 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in Nucor by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,780 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 3,011 shares during the period. 76.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NUE traded down $0.84 on Friday, hitting $97.65. The company had a trading volume of 4,788,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,317,307. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $110.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.44. Nucor has a 12-month low of $44.20 and a 12-month high of $128.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 3.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.38.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.50%.

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.

