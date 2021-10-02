Brokerages Anticipate Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) to Post $0.91 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) to announce earnings per share of $0.91 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Realty Income’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.93 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.90. Realty Income reported earnings per share of $0.81 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Realty Income will report full year earnings of $3.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $3.59. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.73 to $3.85. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Realty Income.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $464.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.93 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 20.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS.

O has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Realty Income from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.14.

O traded up $0.99 during trading on Friday, reaching $65.85. The stock had a trading volume of 2,929,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,329,363. The stock has a market cap of $25.64 billion, a PE ratio of 66.52, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. Realty Income has a one year low of $57.00 and a one year high of $72.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.89 and a 200-day moving average of $68.27.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.236 per share. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.48%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in Realty Income during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Realty Income during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Realty Income by 57.4% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Realty Income during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 310.1% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 70.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

