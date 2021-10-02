Brokerages Anticipate RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Will Post Earnings of $1.00 Per Share

Brokerages expect RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) to report $1.00 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for RPM International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.12 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.92. RPM International posted earnings per share of $1.44 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, October 6th.

On average, analysts expect that RPM International will report full year earnings of $3.89 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.77 to $3.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $4.84. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover RPM International.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.02. RPM International had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 8.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. RPM International’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RPM shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on RPM International from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered RPM International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of RPM International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.38.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPM. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in RPM International in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of RPM International during the second quarter worth $34,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of RPM International by 74.8% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 699 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in RPM International in the second quarter worth approximately $152,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of RPM International by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,751 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. 76.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE RPM traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $78.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 507,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 542,155. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. RPM International has a 1 year low of $76.43 and a 1 year high of $99.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $82.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.79. The company has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.95.

About RPM International

RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Products Group (CPG); Performance Coatings Group (PCG); Consumer Group; and Specialty Products Group (SPG).

