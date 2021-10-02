Brokerages Expect Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $91.32 Million

Brokerages expect Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) to announce sales of $91.32 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Black Stone Minerals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $78.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $114.00 million. Black Stone Minerals posted sales of $43.74 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 108.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Black Stone Minerals will report full-year sales of $315.21 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $268.00 million to $409.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $404.10 million, with estimates ranging from $350.00 million to $448.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Black Stone Minerals.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $58.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.84 million. Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 33.35%.

BSM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Black Stone Minerals from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Black Stone Minerals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Black Stone Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th.

In other Black Stone Minerals news, CAO Dawn Smajstrla sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total value of $74,775.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 21.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the second quarter worth about $104,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the second quarter worth about $109,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the second quarter worth about $161,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 101.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 25,550 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 12,850 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the first quarter worth about $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Black Stone Minerals stock opened at $12.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 38.94 and a beta of 1.56. Black Stone Minerals has a 12 month low of $5.77 and a 12 month high of $12.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.22.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.29%. This is a boost from Black Stone Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Black Stone Minerals’s payout ratio is currently 170.21%.

Black Stone Minerals Company Profile

Black Stone Minerals LP is an exploration company. The firm engages in the exploration of oil and natural gas minerals. It focuses in the operation of Louisiana-Mississippi Salt Basins, Western Gulf, Permian Basin, Palo Duro Basin, East Texas Basin, Anadarko Basin, Appalachian Basin, Arkoma Basin, Bend Arch-Fort Worth, and Southwestern Wyoming.

