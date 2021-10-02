Brokerages Expect Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $492.45 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) will post sales of $492.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Corsair Gaming’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $504.40 million and the lowest is $480.50 million. Corsair Gaming posted sales of $457.10 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corsair Gaming will report full year sales of $2.08 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.06 billion to $2.10 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.20 billion to $2.25 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Corsair Gaming.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.03). Corsair Gaming had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 40.73%. The business had revenue of $472.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.16 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

CRSR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Corsair Gaming from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Corsair Gaming from $48.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Corsair Gaming from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered Corsair Gaming from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $43.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Corsair Gaming in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corsair Gaming presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

Shares of CRSR opened at $26.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.95 and a 200-day moving average of $30.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Corsair Gaming has a 1 year low of $18.00 and a 1 year high of $51.37.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Corsair Gaming by 7.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 7,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Corsair Gaming by 14.2% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Corsair Gaming by 126.7% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Corsair Gaming by 69.3% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corsair Gaming during the first quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 12.78% of the company’s stock.

Corsair Gaming Company Profile

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

