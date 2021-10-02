Brokerages Expect MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.60 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) will post sales of $5.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for MediWound’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.70 million and the lowest is $5.50 million. MediWound posted sales of $6.63 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MediWound will report full-year sales of $23.15 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $22.90 million to $23.40 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $23.35 million, with estimates ranging from $20.70 million to $26.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover MediWound.

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01). MediWound had a negative return on equity of 171.14% and a negative net margin of 38.43%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MDWD. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on MediWound from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MediWound from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of MediWound in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Aegis cut their price objective on MediWound from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in MediWound by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 692,649 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,720,000 after acquiring an additional 44,227 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in MediWound by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 271,288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after buying an additional 19,189 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MediWound in the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in MediWound by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 331,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after buying an additional 66,082 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in MediWound in the 1st quarter worth approximately $242,000. Institutional investors own 13.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MDWD opened at $3.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.97 million, a P/E ratio of -9.54 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.20. MediWound has a twelve month low of $3.10 and a twelve month high of $6.22.

MediWound Company Profile

MediWound Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company engaging in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of products to address needs in the fields of severe burns, chronic wounds, and other hard-to-heal wounds. Its product is NexoBrid. The company was founded by Lior Rosenberg and Marian Gorecki in 2001 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.

