Brokerages Expect Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) to Announce $0.82 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.82 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Moelis & Company’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.76 and the highest is $0.91. Moelis & Company reported earnings per share of $0.54 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 51.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Moelis & Company will report full-year earnings of $4.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.30. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.49 to $3.95. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Moelis & Company.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.36. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 78.25% and a net margin of 24.34%. The company had revenue of $360.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 125.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

MC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Moelis & Company from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Moelis & Company from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.75.

Shares of MC stock traded up $2.96 on Friday, hitting $64.83. The company had a trading volume of 568,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,487. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.08. Moelis & Company has a twelve month low of $35.13 and a twelve month high of $65.23.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. This is an increase from Moelis & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.47%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Moelis & Company in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Moelis & Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Moelis & Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Moelis & Company in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Moelis & Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. 84.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Moelis & Company

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

