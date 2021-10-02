Brokerages Expect Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $74.20 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) will post sales of $74.20 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Premier Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $72.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $76.00 million. Premier Financial reported sales of $78.27 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Premier Financial will report full year sales of $303.20 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $299.50 million to $308.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $300.83 million, with estimates ranging from $295.00 million to $307.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Premier Financial.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $74.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.30 million. Premier Financial had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 38.97%.

PFC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Premier Financial from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Premier Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFC. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Premier Financial by 3,469.8% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 353,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,036,000 after purchasing an additional 343,373 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Premier Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $9,308,000. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Premier Financial in the first quarter valued at $9,682,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Premier Financial during the first quarter valued at about $6,139,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Premier Financial by 84.1% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 238,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,921,000 after buying an additional 108,770 shares in the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Premier Financial stock opened at $32.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.90. Premier Financial has a one year low of $15.43 and a one year high of $35.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.53.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. This is a positive change from Premier Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Premier Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.13%.

Premier Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking business. It focuses on traditional banking and property and casualty, life and, group health insurance products. It offers family real estate, multi-family residential and non-residential, consumer, commercial, construction, and home equity and improvement loans.

