Brokerages Expect Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $175.42 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) will post sales of $175.42 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Silicon Laboratories’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $175.00 million and the highest is $176.27 million. Silicon Laboratories reported sales of $221.35 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories will report full-year sales of $779.57 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $777.00 million to $781.07 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $808.22 million, with estimates ranging from $793.90 million to $833.98 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Silicon Laboratories.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $169.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.10 million. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 9.37%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SLAB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Silicon Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $160.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.33.

In other news, Director Jack R. Lazar sold 1,353 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $216,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,674,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.67, for a total value of $157,670.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,933 shares of company stock worth $4,679,202. Insiders own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SLAB. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Silicon Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,891,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Silicon Laboratories by 1,993.5% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Silicon Laboratories by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 157,271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,186,000 after acquiring an additional 19,101 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in Silicon Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,896,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Silicon Laboratories by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 28,523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,023,000 after acquiring an additional 3,801 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SLAB opened at $140.34 on Friday. Silicon Laboratories has a one year low of $94.77 and a one year high of $163.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 7.50 and a quick ratio of 7.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $151.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 140.31 and a beta of 0.99.

Silicon Laboratories, Inc designs and develops analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. The firm offers microcontrollers, wireless, sensors, USB bridges, analog, clocks and oscillators, isolators, power, audio and radio, modems and TV and video product categories. It provides solutions for automotive, communications, data centers, healthcare & fitness, home automation & entertainment, industrial automation & power and retail industries.

