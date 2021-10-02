BSCPAD (BSCPAD) 1-Day Volume Hits $4.85 Million

BSCPAD (CURRENCY:BSCPAD) traded up 11.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. During the last week, BSCPAD has traded 12.8% higher against the US dollar. BSCPAD has a market cap of $93.69 million and $4.85 million worth of BSCPAD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BSCPAD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.30 or 0.00002715 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002097 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002178 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.10 or 0.00067280 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.60 or 0.00103975 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $70.17 or 0.00147086 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,607.74 or 0.99794260 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,332.05 or 0.06984558 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002522 BTC.

About BSCPAD

BSCPAD’s total supply is 175,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,344,249 coins. BSCPAD’s official Twitter account is @BSCPad

According to CryptoCompare, “The BSC Launch Pad is a decentralized IDO platform for the Binance Smart Chain Network. BSCPad will empower cryptocurrency projects with the ability to distribute tokens and raise liquidity. “

Buying and Selling BSCPAD

