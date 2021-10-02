Bytecoin (BCN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $57.69 Million

Bytecoin (CURRENCY:BCN) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. During the last week, Bytecoin has traded 16.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bytecoin has a market cap of $57.69 million and approximately $25,469.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bytecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $261.42 or 0.00545426 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000922 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000593 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000133 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Bytecoin

Bytecoin (CRYPTO:BCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 4th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bytecoin’s official message board is bytecointalk.org . The official website for Bytecoin is bytecoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytecoin (BCN) is the first currency based on the CryptoNote technology and launched back in July, 2012. BCN protects your privacy with completely untraceable and anonymous transactions so it is deservedly called the next generation anonymous cryptocurrency. It is a fully independent currency which has been developing separately from Bitcoin and its forks. The basis for the creation of Bytecoin was the CryptoNote unique technology. “

Bytecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bytecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

