ByteNext Price Reaches $0.0861 on Exchanges (BNU)

ByteNext (CURRENCY:BNU) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. ByteNext has a total market capitalization of $645,806.18 and $22,363.00 worth of ByteNext was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ByteNext coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0861 or 0.00000179 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ByteNext has traded 9.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002077 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002197 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.07 or 0.00068673 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $52.20 or 0.00108397 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $72.91 or 0.00151402 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,069.08 or 0.99818556 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,466.66 or 0.07198744 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002555 BTC.

About ByteNext

ByteNext’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,500,000 coins. ByteNext’s official Twitter account is @bytenextio

