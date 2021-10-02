Bytom (BTM) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $11.92 Million

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 2nd. One Bytom coin can now be bought for $0.0519 or 0.00000108 BTC on popular exchanges. Bytom has a total market cap of $83.36 million and $11.92 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bytom has traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000461 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $171.45 or 0.00356547 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00006136 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001564 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000639 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 28.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000784 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003178 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000038 BTC.

About Bytom

BTM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,702,891,200 coins and its circulating supply is 1,606,085,844 coins. The official website for Bytom is bytom.io . The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytom Blockchain Protocol is an interactive protocol of multiple byteassets. Heterogeneous byte-assets that operate in different forms on the Bytom Blockchain. Bytom blockchain adopts POW consensus algorithm to guarantee the security and decentralization of assets. Bytom’s side chain Vapor utilizes pluggable technology to realize different solutions. With the public chain and the side chain as infrastructure for commercial platform, the entire bottom layer of blockchain can be connected through an interactive protocol called Federation. “

Bytom Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bytom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

