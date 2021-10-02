Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.02 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) will post $1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Cabot’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.05 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.98. Cabot posted earnings per share of $0.68 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cabot will report full-year earnings of $4.97 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.90 to $5.05. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.30 to $5.70. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cabot.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.17. Cabot had a positive return on equity of 27.56% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. The firm had revenue of $917.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $804.70 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 77.0% on a year-over-year basis.

CBT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Cabot in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Cabot from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Loop Capital raised shares of Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cabot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cabot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.89.

Shares of CBT stock traded up $1.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.69. 282,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 354,862. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.29 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.95. Cabot has a fifty-two week low of $35.59 and a fifty-two week high of $65.25.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.31%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Cabot by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,194,504 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $352,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254,231 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Cabot by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,768,169 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $328,382,000 after buying an additional 371,757 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in Cabot by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,024,455 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $158,602,000 after purchasing an additional 259,127 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Cabot by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,588,660 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $147,372,000 after purchasing an additional 89,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Cabot by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,991,490 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $104,434,000 after purchasing an additional 21,758 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Corp. is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. Its products are rubber and specialty grade carbon blacks, specialty compounds, fumed metal oxides, activated carbons, inkjet colorants, and aerogel. The company operates through the following segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions.

