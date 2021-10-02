Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD) Short Interest Up 122.3% in September

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,900 shares, an increase of 122.3% from the August 31st total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund by 9.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new position in Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund in the second quarter worth $124,000.

Shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund stock opened at $30.36 on Friday. Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund has a one year low of $22.22 and a one year high of $34.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.52.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th were paid a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 13th. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.71%.

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund Company Profile

Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Income Fund is a closed-end management investment company which engages in the provision of total return through a combination of capital appreciation and current income. The company was founded on March 11, 2014 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

