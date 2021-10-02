Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Short Interest Up 163.1% in September

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,200,000 shares, a growth of 163.1% from the August 31st total of 16,420,000 shares. Approximately 6.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.4 days.

Shares of CP stock opened at $66.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.31. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 12-month low of $58.79 and a 12-month high of $83.07. The company has a market cap of $44.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.48, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.85.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 41.46% and a return on equity of 32.10%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.1512 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.73%.

CP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$108.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.48.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CP. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 403.1% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 327 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 401.5% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 326 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the second quarter valued at $26,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 360 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

