Candel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CADL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Candel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CADL) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 138,200 shares, an increase of 128.8% from the August 31st total of 60,400 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 210,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of CADL stock opened at $10.50 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.29. Candel Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $5.51 and a fifty-two week high of $14.78.

Get Candel Therapeutics alerts:

Candel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CADL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Candel Therapeutics will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on CADL shares. UBS Group started coverage on Candel Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$9.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Candel Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Candel Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a C$22.00 target price for the company.

About Candel Therapeutics

Candel Therapeutics Inc is a late clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It involved in developing novel oncolytic viral immunotherapies. The company’s product pipeline includes CAN-2409 and CAN-3110. Candel Therapeutics Inc is based in NEEDHAM, Mass.

Featured Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Candel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Candel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.