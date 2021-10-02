Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $9.63

Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$9.63 and traded as high as C$9.74. Canoe EIT Income Fund shares last traded at C$9.74, with a volume of 118 shares traded.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$9.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$9.55. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.16 billion and a PE ratio of -14.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.91, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Get Canoe EIT Income Fund alerts:

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be given a $0.958 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 9.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st. Canoe EIT Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio is presently -176.73%.

Canoe EIT Income Fund is a closed-end investment trust, which objective is to maximize monthly distributions and net asset value while maintaining a diversified investment portfolio. The company was founded on August 5, 1997 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Story: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Canoe EIT Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canoe EIT Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.