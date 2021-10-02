Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) Short Interest Down 54.6% in September

Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,600 shares, a decrease of 54.6% from the August 31st total of 45,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 88,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

CGEMY stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.56. The stock had a trading volume of 23,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,424. Capgemini has a 1-year low of $22.45 and a 1-year high of $46.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.55.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CGEMY. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Capgemini in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Capgemini in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Capgemini in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Capgemini SE provides consulting, technology, professional, and outsourcing services. Its services include application lifecycle services, application outsourcing services, business process management, business process outsourcing, cloud services, consulting services, cybersecurity, digital customer experience, finance & accounting, global engineering services, infrastructure services, insights & data, local professional services, mobile solutions, procurement, ready2series, service integration, service management, social business, supply chain management, testing services, workforce management.

