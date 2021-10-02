Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Purchased by Systematic Alpha Investments LLC

Systematic Alpha Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,181 shares during the period. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of COF. Factorial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 11,757.5% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 5,229,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,100,000 after purchasing an additional 5,185,053 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 82.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,672,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $467,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664,114 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 192.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,655,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $210,588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089,590 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,013,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $620,815,000 after acquiring an additional 983,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 62.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,453,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $312,144,000 after acquiring an additional 945,092 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on COF. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.78.

In other news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 218,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.81, for a total value of $35,434,610.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 12,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.23, for a total transaction of $2,137,279.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 305,524 shares of company stock worth $49,663,550 in the last quarter. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of COF stock opened at $166.54 on Friday. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $70.78 and a 12 month high of $177.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $164.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.45.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $7.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by $2.93. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 37.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The firm had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.21) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 24.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. This is a positive change from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 41.45%.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

