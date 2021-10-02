Cardinal Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CRLFF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CRLFF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 301,400 shares, a decrease of 54.4% from the August 31st total of 660,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 113,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

OTCMKTS CRLFF traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $3.34. The stock had a trading volume of 84,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,104. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.50. Cardinal Energy has a one year low of $0.29 and a one year high of $3.44.

A number of brokerages have commented on CRLFF. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$5.00 to C$5.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Cardinal Energy in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2.29 target price on the stock.

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas. It focuses to explore and produce oil and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan, Canada. Its operational areas include Midale, which is located in Weyburn Saskatchewan; Southern Alberta; East Central Alberta; and North Area of Canada.

