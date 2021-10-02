CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Shares Sold by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. trimmed its holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 25.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,717 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in CarMax were worth $2,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of CarMax in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of CarMax by 364.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CarMax in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its position in shares of CarMax by 9,433.3% in the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CarMax in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 95.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KMX opened at $127.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $132.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 0.69. CarMax, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.70 and a 12 month high of $147.73.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 29th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.23). CarMax had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 5.03%. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. CarMax’s quarterly revenue was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KMX shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on CarMax from $160.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Stephens upped their price target on CarMax from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Wedbush upped their price target on CarMax from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised CarMax to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CarMax presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.53.

In other news, SVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 19,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.69, for a total value of $2,598,070.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,286 shares in the company, valued at $3,355,199.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO James Lyski sold 63,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.54, for a total value of $8,809,020.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 79,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,035,381.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 173,610 shares of company stock valued at $23,556,971. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operator. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment comprises of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

