Cash Tech Price Up 3.1% Over Last 7 Days (CATE)

Cash Tech (CURRENCY:CATE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. One Cash Tech coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0090 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Cash Tech has traded up 3.1% against the dollar. Cash Tech has a market cap of $105,400.53 and $529.00 worth of Cash Tech was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $21,714.73 or 0.45159207 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002079 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.65 or 0.00057513 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002775 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56.94 or 0.00118418 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $110.75 or 0.00230312 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002082 BTC.

About Cash Tech

Cash Tech (CATE) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 25th, 2021. Cash Tech’s total supply is 153,477,500 coins and its circulating supply is 11,755,793 coins. Cash Tech’s official Twitter account is @TechCashDeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “A multichain all-in-one DeFi App. One application to store, spend, stake, exchange, and loan cryptocurrency assets. The Cash Tech Utility Token – CATE – is used for payments, lending, staking, rewards, and voting in the Cash Tech App. Cash Tech is based on voting within the Cash Tech Community. The governance design decentralizes voting power amongst CATE token holders. “

