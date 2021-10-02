CashBet Coin (CBC) Tops One Day Volume of $18,630.00

CashBet Coin (CURRENCY:CBC) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 2nd. One CashBet Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0104 or 0.00000113 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $13.77, $24.68, $7.50 and $20.33. CashBet Coin has a market capitalization of $1.62 million and approximately $18,630.00 worth of CashBet Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, CashBet Coin has traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002094 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.42 or 0.00055312 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002607 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 29.1% against the dollar and now trades at $111.62 or 0.00233713 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55.40 or 0.00116012 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002095 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00013067 BTC.

About CashBet Coin

CashBet Coin (CRYPTO:CBC) is a coin. CashBet Coin’s total supply is 401,647,958 coins and its circulating supply is 155,864,701 coins. The official message board for CashBet Coin is medium.com/@CashBetCoin . CashBet Coin’s official Twitter account is @cashbet_mgt and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CashBet Coin is https://reddit.com/r/CasinoBettingCoin . The official website for CashBet Coin is coin.cashbet.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2012 by gaming industry veterans, CashBet is a mobile-first platform for real-money, social, and skill-based interactive gaming. Their patented enterprise software solution enables operators to run a legal and profitable iGaming business end-to-end. They are licensed by the Alderney Gambling Control Commission and the UK Gambling Commission. CashBet intends to solve the issues facing crypto gaming operations today: trust, speed, and cost. That's why they are expanding CashBet's patented iGaming platform to include crypto support and issuing their own CashBet Coin token. CBC is an ERC20 token that confers the right to access and use the CashBet platform. “

Buying and Selling CashBet Coin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CashBet Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CashBet Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CashBet Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

