CBC.network 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $76,005.00 (CBC)

CBC.network (CURRENCY:CBC) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. During the last week, CBC.network has traded down 7.8% against the US dollar. One CBC.network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0346 or 0.00000072 BTC on popular exchanges. CBC.network has a total market capitalization of $5.39 million and approximately $76,005.00 worth of CBC.network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $21,754.26 or 0.45238402 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002079 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.65 or 0.00057513 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002775 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56.94 or 0.00118418 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $110.75 or 0.00230312 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002082 BTC.

About CBC.network

CBC.network is a coin. It launched on March 22nd, 2018. CBC.network’s total supply is 401,647,958 coins and its circulating supply is 155,864,701 coins. CBC.network’s official Twitter account is @CashBetCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2012 by gaming industry veterans, CashBet is a mobile-first platform for real-money, social, and skill-based interactive gaming. Their patented enterprise software solution enables operators to run a legal and profitable iGaming business end-to-end. They are licensed by the Alderney Gambling Control Commission and the UK Gambling Commission. CashBet intends to solve the issues facing crypto gaming operations today: trust, speed, and cost. That's why they are expanding CashBet's patented iGaming platform to include crypto support and issuing their own CashBet Coin token. CBC is an ERC20 token that confers the right to access and use the CashBet platform. “

