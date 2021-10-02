Ccore (CCO) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $190.00

Ccore (CURRENCY:CCO) traded down 6.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. In the last week, Ccore has traded up 36.8% against the US dollar. One Ccore coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0182 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ccore has a market capitalization of $30,991.81 and approximately $190.00 worth of Ccore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002086 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.71 or 0.00057810 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002807 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $115.13 or 0.00240215 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.52 or 0.00120005 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002090 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00012984 BTC.

About Ccore

Ccore is a coin. Ccore’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,699,999 coins. The Reddit community for Ccore is https://reddit.com/r/ccore_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ccore’s official Twitter account is @ccore_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ccore’s official website is ccore.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ccore is a decentralized crypto payment platform that allows the user to spend cryptocurrencies on several fiat-based online services and stores with no value loss on the exchange. Furthermore, the owners of online stores will not lose part of their profit due to the volatility of crypto rates. On the platform, the user can find three main services, Ccore exchange; Ccore Wallet and Ccore pay. CCO is an Ethereum-based token developed by Ccore platform, it can be used as a medium of exchange on platform and to pay for goods on online stores or services. There are commission discounts where users can save up to 50% using Ccore token. “

Buying and Selling Ccore

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ccore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ccore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ccore using one of the exchanges listed above.

