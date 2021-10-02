Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR) Short Interest Update

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 81,400 shares, a decrease of 53.8% from the August 31st total of 176,100 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 63,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Cedar Realty Trust by 101.7% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 240,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,583,000 after purchasing an additional 121,277 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Cedar Realty Trust by 12.3% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 524,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,840,000 after purchasing an additional 57,443 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new position in Cedar Realty Trust in the second quarter worth $769,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Cedar Realty Trust by 1.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,442,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,393,000 after purchasing an additional 41,184 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Cedar Realty Trust by 66.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 78,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 31,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.07% of the company’s stock.

CDR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Cedar Realty Trust from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cedar Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Cedar Realty Trust from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

Shares of Cedar Realty Trust stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.33. The company had a trading volume of 82,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,218. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.50. The stock has a market cap of $305.72 million, a PE ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Cedar Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $5.35 and a 1-year high of $23.84.

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $2.88. Cedar Realty Trust had a net margin of 45.65% and a return on equity of 17.47%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cedar Realty Trust will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $0.066 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Cedar Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 9.03%.

Cedar Realty Trust Company Profile

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers. It also maintains property management, construction management and/or leasing offices at several of its shopping-center properties. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Port Washington, NY.

