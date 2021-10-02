Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLLNY) Short Interest Update

Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLLNY) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decline of 49.2% from the August 31st total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 87,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Cellnex Telecom in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered Cellnex Telecom from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cellnex Telecom in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Cellnex Telecom in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Cellnex Telecom in a research report on Friday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of CLLNY stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $31.02. 60,547 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,517. Cellnex Telecom has a 12 month low of $23.84 and a 12 month high of $37.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.91 and a 200 day moving average of $31.30.

Cellnex Telecom SA engages in the operation of wireless telecommunications and broadcasting infrastructures. Its business activities include rental of sites for telecom operators, broadcast infrastructure activity, and other network services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Spain, Italy, Netherlands, France, Switzerland, and Other Countries.

