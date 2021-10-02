Centaur (CNTR) Trading Up 25.7% Over Last 7 Days

Centaur (CURRENCY:CNTR) traded up 42.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 2nd. One Centaur coin can now be bought for $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. Centaur has a market capitalization of $4.92 million and approximately $498,711.00 worth of Centaur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Centaur has traded up 25.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002093 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.10 or 0.00056732 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002678 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $113.87 or 0.00238409 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.01 or 0.00119364 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002095 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00012844 BTC.

Centaur Coin Profile

Centaur (CRYPTO:CNTR) is a coin. Centaur’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,955,333,333 coins. Centaur’s official Twitter account is @OfficialCentaur and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Centaur is cntr.finance . The official message board for Centaur is medium.com/centaur

According to CryptoCompare, “Centaur utilizes a semi-decentralised approach to constructing solutions, leveraging on the transparency and security of decentralised architectures while providing a fail-safe layer through centralised systems and processes. “

Centaur Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centaur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centaur should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Centaur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

