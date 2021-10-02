Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $14.62

Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.62 and traded as high as $15.99. Central Japan Railway shares last traded at $15.89, with a volume of 60,492 shares changing hands.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Central Japan Railway in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Get Central Japan Railway alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $32.73 billion, a PE ratio of -21.19 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.98.

Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. Central Japan Railway had a negative return on equity of 4.15% and a negative net margin of 17.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Central Japan Railway will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY)

Central Japan Railway Co engages in the operation of railway services. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Merchandise, Real Estate, and Others. The Transportation segment involves railway and bus transportation services. The Merchandise segment manages department stores and also provides sales services of goods, and food in stations and trains.

Further Reading: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Central Japan Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Japan Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.