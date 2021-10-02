Centrica plc (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Centrica plc (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, an increase of 107.5% from the August 31st total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

OTCMKTS:CPYYY traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.09. The company had a trading volume of 3,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,466. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The firm has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.88. Centrica has a twelve month low of $1.83 and a twelve month high of $3.20.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Centrica from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Centrica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Centrica from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a 55.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Centrica in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Centrica in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.13.

About Centrica

Centrica Plc engages in the provision of energy supply and services. The company was founded on March 16, 1995 and is headquartered in Windsor, the United Kingdom.

