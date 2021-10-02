Ceres Market Capitalization Hits $1.20 Million (CERES)

Ceres (CURRENCY:CERES) traded up 4.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 2nd. One Ceres coin can currently be purchased for approximately $158.45 or 0.00332361 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ceres has traded up 21.6% against the US dollar. Ceres has a total market capitalization of $1.20 million and $141,139.00 worth of Ceres was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002098 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002161 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.11 or 0.00067343 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.64 or 0.00106224 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $69.77 or 0.00146338 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,791.98 or 1.00245677 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,270.76 or 0.06860554 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002494 BTC.

Ceres Coin Profile

Ceres’ total supply is 10,552 coins and its circulating supply is 7,552 coins. Ceres’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ceres Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ceres directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ceres should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ceres using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

