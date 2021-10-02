Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Shares Sold by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR cut its holdings in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,374 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Cerner were worth $2,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in Cerner by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Cerner by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 483,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,755,000 after acquiring an additional 91,884 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in Cerner by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 63,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,553,000 after acquiring an additional 5,127 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of Cerner by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 20,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cerner by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 12,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 9,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total transaction of $796,123.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Daniel Devers sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total transaction of $697,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,739 shares of company stock worth $2,273,398 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CERN shares. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Cerner from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Cerner from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Cerner from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Cerner from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.40.

CERN stock opened at $70.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.62. The company has a market cap of $20.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.73. Cerner Co. has a twelve month low of $67.96 and a twelve month high of $84.20.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. Cerner had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 12.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cerner Co. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 24th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.92%.

About Cerner

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

