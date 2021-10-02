CertiK (CTK) Hits Market Cap of $103.68 Million

CertiK (CURRENCY:CTK) traded up 4.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 2nd. During the last seven days, CertiK has traded up 15.4% against the US dollar. One CertiK coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.82 or 0.00003805 BTC on exchanges. CertiK has a market capitalization of $103.68 million and approximately $23.15 million worth of CertiK was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002088 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002164 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.57 or 0.00068006 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.50 or 0.00107532 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $70.63 or 0.00147466 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,027.44 or 1.00278011 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,311.69 or 0.06914582 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002526 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CertiK Profile

CertiK launched on October 24th, 2020. CertiK’s total supply is 104,359,449 coins and its circulating supply is 56,895,867 coins. CertiK’s official Twitter account is @certikorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for CertiK is medium.com/certik . CertiK’s official website is www.certik.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The CertiK Foundation is a nonprofit, research-driven organization with a mission to give people the power to trust in the blockchain. By pushing forward the adoption of provably secure software, the Foundation hopes to raise the standards of security across space.CertiK Chain provides developers with the safeguards and flexibility to code with confidence, facilitating blockchain adoption for developers, and large enterprises alike. “

