Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) versus Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Head-To-Head Review

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) and Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Cerus and Baxter International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cerus 0 0 0 0 N/A Baxter International 0 4 8 0 2.67

Baxter International has a consensus target price of $91.18, suggesting a potential upside of 12.17%. Given Baxter International’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Baxter International is more favorable than Cerus.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

88.2% of Cerus shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.0% of Baxter International shares are held by institutional investors. 6.7% of Cerus shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Baxter International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cerus and Baxter International’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cerus $91.92 million 11.50 -$59.86 million ($0.37) -16.65 Baxter International $11.67 billion 3.48 $1.10 billion $3.09 26.31

Baxter International has higher revenue and earnings than Cerus. Cerus is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Baxter International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Cerus and Baxter International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cerus -57.50% -62.92% -27.93% Baxter International 9.18% 19.07% 8.27%

Risk and Volatility

Cerus has a beta of 1.22, meaning that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Baxter International has a beta of 0.66, meaning that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Baxter International beats Cerus on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cerus Company Profile

Cerus Corp. engages in the research, development, and manufacture of biomedical and surgical products. The firm produces blood system for platelets and plasma. It operates through Blood Safety segment. It markets products under the INTERCEPT brand. The company was founded by Laurence M. Corash and John E. Hearst on September 19, 1991 and is headquartered in Concord, CA.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International, Inc. provides portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including acute and chronic dialysis, sterile IV solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies; premixed and oncolytic injectable, bio surgery products and anesthetics, drug reconstitution systems and pharmacy automation, software and services. It operates through the following segment: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific. The company was founded by Davis Baxter in 1931 and is headquartered in Deerfield, IL.

