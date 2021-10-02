CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.36 Billion

Equities analysts predict that CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) will announce sales of $2.36 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for CGI’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.36 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.35 billion. CGI posted sales of $2.20 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CGI will report full-year sales of $9.68 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.65 billion to $9.74 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $10.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.02 billion to $10.12 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for CGI.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.29. CGI had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 10.61%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on CGI from C$120.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on CGI from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on CGI from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America lowered CGI from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $93.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CGI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.17.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GIB. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of CGI by 101.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,820,670 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $346,407,000 after buying an additional 1,927,984 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in CGI by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,992,664 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $459,076,000 after purchasing an additional 811,595 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in CGI by 71.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,483,467 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,561,000 after purchasing an additional 620,565 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in CGI by 946.8% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 552,812 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,042,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its position in CGI by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,292,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $690,709,000 after purchasing an additional 493,873 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GIB opened at $85.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $20.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.65. CGI has a 52 week low of $60.58 and a 52 week high of $93.06.

CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology (IT) and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Europe, Canada, France, U.S. Commercial and State Government, U.S. Federal, U.K., Eastern, Central and Southern Europe (ECS) and Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centers of Excellence (APC).

