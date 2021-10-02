Chain Guardians (CGG) Trading 13.6% Higher This Week

Chain Guardians (CURRENCY:CGG) traded 21.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. One Chain Guardians coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.13 or 0.00002371 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Chain Guardians has a market cap of $40.06 million and approximately $5.04 million worth of Chain Guardians was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Chain Guardians has traded up 13.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002093 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.10 or 0.00056732 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002678 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $113.87 or 0.00238409 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.01 or 0.00119364 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002095 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00012844 BTC.

Chain Guardians Profile

Chain Guardians (CRYPTO:CGG) is a coin. Its launch date was March 5th, 2021. Chain Guardians’ total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,373,008 coins. Chain Guardians’ official Twitter account is @chain_guardians

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainGuardians is a platform that combines traditional gaming concepts with blockchain technologies to enable player-driven economies. Within the ChainGuardians ecosystem, players are able to participate in the free-to-play NFT Mining Platform and Role-Playing Game; both of which allow players to earn income, turning their time and energy into tangible rewards. “

