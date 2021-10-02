ChatCoin (CHAT) Price Down 17.4% Over Last Week

ChatCoin (CURRENCY:CHAT) traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. ChatCoin has a market capitalization of $1.06 million and approximately $48,628.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ChatCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ChatCoin has traded 17.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,910.08 or 1.00005985 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.55 or 0.00086727 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00006004 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001610 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.01 or 0.00056374 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00006586 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001314 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002122 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00005639 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $290.91 or 0.00607243 BTC.

ChatCoin Profile

ChatCoin (CRYPTO:CHAT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 7th, 2017. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. ChatCoin’s official website is www.openchat.co

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenChat is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to trade (buy/sell), store and monitor their digital assets as well as to access the platform blockchain-based chat protocol named BIMP, which will provide users with the features to communicate between them in a tokenized ecosystem. The CHAT token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. It is the platform native token that will allow users to exchange value, it can also be used to purchase available goods and services. “

ChatCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChatCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ChatCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

