Chia Network (XCH) Trading 10.3% Lower Over Last Week

Chia Network (CURRENCY:XCH) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. Over the last seven days, Chia Network has traded 10.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Chia Network coin can currently be purchased for about $166.75 or 0.00346640 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Chia Network has a market capitalization of $263.83 million and $24.75 million worth of Chia Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Chia Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002080 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002196 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.68 or 0.00067942 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.46 or 0.00106980 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.44 or 0.00148519 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,134.34 or 1.00064129 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,387.37 or 0.07041844 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002582 BTC.

Chia Network Coin Profile

Chia Network’s total supply is 22,582,025 coins and its circulating supply is 1,582,223 coins. Chia Network’s official Twitter account is @chia_project

Chia Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chia Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chia Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chia Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Chia Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chia Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.