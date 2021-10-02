Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) Short Interest Update

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a growth of 107.7% from the August 31st total of 1,300 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CVR traded down $0.96 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.91. 4,387 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,292. The company has a market cap of $25.03 million, a PE ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 0.04. Chicago Rivet & Machine has a 52-week low of $19.80 and a 52-week high of $33.60.

Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. Chicago Rivet & Machine had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 5.67%. The firm had revenue of $8.36 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine by 408.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 35,171 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine by 0.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 56,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine during the second quarter worth $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.36% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Company Profile

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co engages in the manufacturing and sale of rivets and specialty cold formed parts, as well as automatic rivet setting equipment and automated assembly systems. It operates through the following segments: Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fasteners segment includes rivets, cold-formed fasteners, and parts and screw machine products.

