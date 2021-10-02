Chiliz (CHZ) Price Hits $0.28 on Major Exchanges

Chiliz (CURRENCY:CHZ) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. In the last week, Chiliz has traded up 9.2% against the U.S. dollar. Chiliz has a total market capitalization of $1.67 billion and approximately $194.51 million worth of Chiliz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chiliz coin can now be bought for $0.28 or 0.00000593 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $21,091.84 or 0.44352817 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002103 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.01 or 0.00056795 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002743 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.77 or 0.00117283 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $107.54 or 0.00226139 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002105 BTC.

About Chiliz

CHZ is a coin. Its launch date was October 26th, 2018. Chiliz’s total supply is 8,888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 5,911,076,911 coins. Chiliz’s official Twitter account is @chiliz and its Facebook page is accessible here . Chiliz’s official website is www.chiliz.com . The official message board for Chiliz is medium.com/chiliz

According to CryptoCompare, “Chiliz is a fin-tech platform for tokenizing sports teams. Its currency and blockchain technology power products for casual, mainstream consumers. Socios.com – a tokenized fan engagement solution for sports – is the first platform powered by Chiliz. The CHZ token is currently available across two blockchains in BEP-2 & ERC20 variations. It is openly purchasable on multiple centralized exchanges including Binance DEX, KuCoin, Bitmax, and others. CHZ tokens will also be purchasable on Socios.com via debit/ credit card. CHZ tokens run on both Binance Chain and the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Chiliz

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chiliz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chiliz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chiliz using one of the exchanges listed above.

