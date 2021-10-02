Chimpion 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $848,297.00 (BNANA)

Chimpion (CURRENCY:BNANA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 2nd. Over the last seven days, Chimpion has traded 17.5% higher against the dollar. Chimpion has a market capitalization of $88.93 million and $848,297.00 worth of Chimpion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chimpion coin can now be purchased for about $2.80 or 0.00005845 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Chimpion alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002085 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.05 or 0.00056419 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002645 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $113.36 or 0.00236406 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.67 or 0.00118177 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002087 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00012943 BTC.

Chimpion Coin Profile

Chimpion (BNANA) is a coin. Chimpion’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,727,387 coins. Chimpion’s official Twitter account is @chimpionio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Chimpion is www.chimpion.io . The Reddit community for Chimpion is https://reddit.com/r/Chimpion

According to CryptoCompare, “The latest initiative of the Chimpion ecosystem, Chimpion Springboard is a staking platform that enables individuals to stake their Chimpion Tokens into profitable e-commerce businesses. These businesses are given access to the crypto e-commerce platform and premium services. Following the vesting period, those who have staked the store can withdraw their Chimpion Tokens and keep the additional rewards they have collected. “

Chimpion Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chimpion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chimpion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chimpion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Chimpion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chimpion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.