China Evergrande Group (OTCMKTS:EGRNF) Stock Price Down 6.1%

Shares of China Evergrande Group (OTCMKTS:EGRNF) fell 6.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.35 and last traded at $0.36. 966,380 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 353% from the average session volume of 213,147 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.38.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EGRNF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered China Evergrande Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered China Evergrande Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 6th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.57.

China Evergrande Group, an investment holding company, primarily engages in the property development business in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Property Development, Property Investment, Property Management Services, and Other Businesses. It is involved in the development of residential properties, as well as other businesses, including property investment, property management, property construction, new energy vehicle, hotel operation, finance, internet, cultural tourism, and health businesses.

