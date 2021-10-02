China Yongda Automobiles Services Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CYYHF) Short Interest Update

China Yongda Automobiles Services Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CYYHF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 559,000 shares, a growth of 99.6% from the August 31st total of 280,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 310.6 days.

OTCMKTS:CYYHF remained flat at $$1.49 during trading on Friday. China Yongda Automobiles Services has a 1-year low of $1.08 and a 1-year high of $2.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.69.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered China Yongda Automobiles Services from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

China Yongda Automobiles Services Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as a passenger vehicle retailer and service provider. The company focuses on luxury and ultra-luxury brands. It offers repair and maintenance services; automobile extended products and services, including spare parts and accessories, automobile decoration products, automobile care services, agency services of vehicle title registration, and vehicle inspection services; and agency services for automobile finance and insurance products.

