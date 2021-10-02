Chonk (CHONK) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $518.00

Chonk (CURRENCY:CHONK) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 2nd. Chonk has a market capitalization of $1.87 million and approximately $518.00 worth of Chonk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Chonk has traded up 18.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Chonk coin can now be bought for approximately $47.96 or 0.00100689 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Chonk alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $21,183.04 or 0.44468306 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002099 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.98 or 0.00056637 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002766 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.25 or 0.00118078 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $108.10 or 0.00226932 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002101 BTC.

About Chonk

Chonk (CRYPTO:CHONK) is a coin. It was first traded on September 28th, 2020. Chonk’s total supply is 39,000 coins. Chonk’s official message board is chonkfinance.medium.com . Chonk’s official website is www.chonker.finance . Chonk’s official Twitter account is @ChonkerFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Chonker.Finance is a blockchain-based NFT trading platform. $CHONK is a DEFI + NFT experimental protocol fork based on a popular farming coin. Fishing (similar to yield farming) is simply staking $CHONK or CHONK/ETH $UNIV2-LP tokens to obtain exclusive NFTs designed by talented artists. Chonker.Finance calls this process Fishing as the users will be taking their $CHONK and $CHONK/ETH LP tokens to catch FISH which can be seamlessly exchanged for Chonker.Finance’s exceptionally designed NFTs. “

Buying and Selling Chonk

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chonk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chonk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chonk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Chonk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chonk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.