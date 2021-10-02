Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY) Short Interest Down 54.7% in September

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decrease of 54.7% from the August 31st total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.35. The stock had a trading volume of 36,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,386. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.64. Chr. Hansen Holding A/S has a 52 week low of $20.18 and a 52 week high of $27.13.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Berenberg Bank set a $22.54 price target on Chr. Hansen Holding A/S and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.54.

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S is a bioscience company, which engages in the development of natural solutions for the food, nutritional, pharmaceutical, and agricultural industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Cultures and Enzymes; Health and Nutrition; and Natural Colors. The Food Cultures and Enzymes segment produces and sells cultures, enzymes, and probiotic products that help determine the taste, flavor, texture, shelf life, nutritional value, and health benefits of consumer products in the food industry.

