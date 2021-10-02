Chromia (CHR) Price Tops $0.32 on Exchanges

Chromia (CURRENCY:CHR) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 2nd. Chromia has a market capitalization of $136.42 million and $52.16 million worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Chromia has traded up 17.4% against the US dollar. One Chromia coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000670 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $20,876.89 or 0.44065836 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002110 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.84 or 0.00056656 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002711 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.71 or 0.00117579 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002113 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.99 or 0.00223723 BTC.

About Chromia

Chromia is a coin. It launched on May 27th, 2019. Chromia’s total supply is 471,970,667 coins and its circulating supply is 429,822,500 coins. Chromia’s official Twitter account is @chromia and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Chromia is chromia.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Chromia (by ChromaWay) is a new blockchain platform for decentralized applications, conceived in response to the shortcomings of existing platforms and designed to enable a new generation of dapps to scale beyond what is currently possible. Chromia is both a blockchain and a relational database. This means that decentralized applications (dapps) can be written in a way that is familiar to developers all over the world, whether they work on large enterprise applications, games, or smaller projects. “

Chromia Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chromia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chromia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chromia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

