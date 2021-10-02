CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCL) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,600 shares, an increase of 140.0% from the August 31st total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHSCL opened at $29.16 on Friday. CHS has a 12 month low of $27.45 and a 12 month high of $30.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th were issued a dividend of $0.4688 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.43%.

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, provides grains, foods, and energy resources to businesses and consumers in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Energy, Ag, and Nitrogen Production. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane and other natural gas liquids.

