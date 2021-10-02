CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCM) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCM) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a decline of 53.4% from the August 31st total of 23,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

CHS stock opened at $28.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.33 and its 200 day moving average is $28.03. CHS has a twelve month low of $25.76 and a twelve month high of $28.77.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th were paid a dividend of $0.4219 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a yield of 5.9%.

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, provides grains, foods, and energy resources to businesses and consumers in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Energy, Ag, and Nitrogen Production. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane and other natural gas liquids.

